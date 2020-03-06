Nobilitea surpasses one year milestone

SAN ANGELO, TX – Nobilitea off Sherwood Way had their one-year anniversary ribbon cutting event this morning.

On behalf of the San Angelo chamber of commerce, Nobilitea successfully surpassed their one-year milestone. The actual anniversary was February 21st, which was their grand opening. Multiple company representatives were in attendance in today’s event. From serving the Concho Valley with several combinations of tea flavors, the company plans on expanding their franchise around the area.

“We’re very proud to be part of San Angelo,” Nobilitea owner Michelle Halsell said. “We wanted to celebrate that people are loving tea and loving our shop, and they’ve supported us a great deal. So I wanted to celebrate that with the one year anniversary so we had company representatives come today and we had that happen today.”