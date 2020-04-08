Nick George of H-E-B #2 talks about COVID-19 Safety and deals for Easter

Nick George of H-E-B #2 talks with Kristen about how H-E-B is responding to COVID-19, helping to promote social distancing, and about some deals for Easter.

