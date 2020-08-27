SAN ANGELO, Texas – On August 27, 2020, founding members of the newly formed San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Committee announced the committee and offered an introduction and information.

Below is the press release sent by the committee:

In an effort to comprehensively advocate for the Hispanic community, its culture, and rich history within our great city, members of the Hispanic community have come together to form the Hispanic Heritage Committee of San Angelo. Founders of the committee: Del Velasquez, President; Suzanna Valenzuela, Vice President; Monette Molinar, Secretary; and Monica Ramos, Treasurer.

In October of 2019, A Hispanic Heritage Month social media page was created to celebrate and honor Hispanic contributions made to the City of San Angelo, garnering a substantial following. In observance of el Diez y Seis de Septiembre (September 16), the day Mexico celebrates its independence, the group coordinated a very special kick off for Hispanic Heritage Month on the steps of City Hall. Performances by the Ballet Azteca Folkorico and Lakeview Mariachi Band drew attention and awareness from the public, along with an informative speech given by Dr. Flor Leos Madero of Angelo State University. After acknowledging a high community response and need for Hispanic cultural education, the Hispanic Heritage Committee was established on December 12, 2019.

The Hispanic Heritage Committee will serve to characterize the Hispanic community and its culture within the City of San Angelo, as well as promote the community’s past, present, and future. The committee will seek to establish funding and community support to develop the first San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center. The group is working closely with partners of various organizations to carry out events, activities, and future goals for the museum.

Mission: The Hispanic Heritage Committee serves to educate and provide public awareness of the Hispanic community’s impact throughout the past, present, and future. The Committee seeks to pursue opportunities such as events and venues to promote the culture, history, and accomplishments of San Angelo’s Hispanic population.

Vision: The Hispanic Heritage Committee seeks to empower Hispanic leaders and create means for the promise of the Hispanic community, establishing opportunities that have not yet been accomplished.

Hispanic Heritage Committee & Hispanic Heritage Museum & Cultural Center Founders contact information: