New Years Eve gatherings and events in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – It’s no secret that this New Years Eve will be very different from years past. In place of late night parties and countdown gatherings, many will likely opt to celebrate at home. Despite this, there are still a few options available for those who wish to venture out. The Angry Cactus is hosting a five course dinner, and just down the street, Miss Hattie’s is also hosting a New Years Eve dinner with a limited menu.

To attend either of these events, contact the restaurants. Local businesses recognize the need to do something that feel normal with all that’s going on. For those hoping for a traditional night out on the town for New Years Eve there are also several options.

Casual Pint is hosting a New Years Eve pajama party from 8p.m. to midnight, and is requiring those wishing to attend to RSVP. Beyond the event at Casual Pint, Chadbourne Tavern will also be having a new years eve party. Other venues like the Penny Tap House aren’t yet sure, and may announce events on social media closer the the date. Meanwhile, venues like the Parrots Head will only have standard hours and The Tilted Mug will remain closed.

City officials are hopeful that 2021 will begin trending upwards, as vaccine distributions ease anxiety and boost community safety. For more New Years Eve options visit Discover San Angelo.