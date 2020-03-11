New women’s boutique arrives to Downtown San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A new women’s boutique in Downtown San Angelo had its ribbon cutting Wednesday morning.

Members of the Concho Cadre and the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce attended the ribbon cutting for “Janell Rae’s Boutique” off of Concho Ave.

The boutique opened in February after the owner, Dinah Arcides, decided to take her online clothing business of 5 years to a store front.

The new business will offer apparel for women sizes Small-3XL, shoes and accessories.

Arcides, who named the store after her two daughters, said she wanted to offer fun, comfortable and affordable clothing for women.

“I’ve had a lot of positive feedback about our affordable prices. I want them to know they can come find something here at this store. That way they can always remember, ‘I can go to Janell Rae’s to find something,'” said Arcides.

The boutique is located at 113 E. Concho Ave. Ste. 130 in Downtown San Angelo.