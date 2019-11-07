New van to give Concho Valley Girl Scouts a “Mobile STEM Experience”

The van will travel the state of Texas, and offer Girl Scout troops activities like robotics, coding and ecology

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The “Mobile STEM Experience” van is the first one in Texas, and Concho Valley Girl Scouts will be using it to learn more about science, technology, engineering and math.

“With this van we will be able to reach more girls in more places,” said Kayla Robinson, STEM Specialist for the Girl Scouts of Central Texas.

Science, Technology, Engineering and Math education. That’s what the Girl Scouts of Central Texas is bringing to Concho Valley girls with the new “Mobile STEM Experience” van.

“We want to set them up for a promising future in STEM. We’re already creating awesome leaders but we want to push them in the STEM direction in hopes of closing the STEM profession gap,” explained Robinson.

“The first year we’re intending to serve 400 girls within our area. Not just in San Angelo. We’ll take it on the road and hit the outlying counties. Parents that can’t get their girls to the city will have access now,” added Robinson.

STEM education is something the Girl Scouts have been pushing more and more over the last couple of years.

The idea for the “Mobile STEM Experience” came from the Girl Scouts Pennsylvania Council and was made possible through funding by the San Angelo Health Foundation.

“They were so gracious to share their ideas with us and help us get started. With the Health Foundation, we were able to make this dream become a reality,” continued Robinson.