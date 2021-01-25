New Skateboard Shop now open

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Members of the Chamber of Commerce Concho Cadre helped with Friday’s ribbon-cutting at San Angelo’s newest business.

San Angelo Mayor Brenda Gunter joined others for the opening ceremony.

The owner says it’s the first business in San Angelo to sell skateboards, and all the materials that go into customizing them. Daniel Weston, who grew up in San Angelo and started the business in his garage, says the skating community is expanding here.

“At the college. There’s a community of about 40 people, and growing. Now on the streets of San Angelo, like the theme park and whatnot, is growing exponentially. In December, I thought about 90 skateboards” Weston says.

The New “3-E-Unlimited ” Skateboard Shop location is near Angelo State University on West Avenue N.