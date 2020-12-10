New program focusing on professionalism, leadership, and life-skills for high school and college students to launch in 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Cody Vasquez is a graduate of Angelo State University. He created the C. Vasquez Professional & Leadership Development Group after seeing a need in the community and for high school and college age students.

“The 2021 Leadership Program repeats itself three times a year. The first one is going to launch in February and go from February to May. It matches the student’s schedules with semesters and the summer one as well.

This is a 13-week program, you sign up, you get to learn about professional, leadership and life skills, in a multitude of ways. There isn’t a set location for each session. We take you out to the San Angelo community, get you involved, with the professionals here in San Angelo, it’s really hands on, really interactive. So by the time they graduate, they’ll know how to do their taxes, they’ll know what insurance is, they’ll know about all of their credit, and that’s the life skills.

They’ll also know how to do their resume, their LinkedIn profile, basic leadership skills about working in teams, diversity and inclusion, it kind of sums up a lot of different subjects that you normally don’t learn in the classroom so when you graduate, you’ll know all this stuff,” Vasquez said.

The 13-week program costs $50.