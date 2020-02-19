New musical comes to San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX – “Cross that River” is a new musical composed by well known New York City jazz artist Allan Harris, who attended the shows performance in San Angelo at the Performing Arts Center. Harris wrote the musical, based on his new book written with Pat Harris.

The show is set in the unsettled west of the 1860’s and tells the story of how a runaway slave come to Texas to become one of America’s first cowboys. “This is my third time coming here and doing this incredible show that,” said Harris. “I’m calling [it] incredible because it’s the love of these people that have prompted me to write it. I came here years ago to do a show about a story of a runaway slave from louisiana. Ironically enough in the show we have buffalo soldiers. A friend said that there’s Fort Concho with the buffalo soldiers; well I went there and they did a reenactment for me.”

“Cross that River” which includes factual history, and fiction, debuted at 7p.m. in the the San Angelo Performing Arts Center.