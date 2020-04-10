Neighbors helping Neighbors

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The United Way of the Concho Valley is proud to announce a community endeavor created by a group of doctors to help people employed in the healthcare industry who have been impacted by COVID-19. Due to the need to focus services on COVID-19 care and minimize patient exposure, many healthcare providers have temporarily canceled or postponed office visits, surgeries and procedures, which has led to reduced hours for staff within these offices. This project will provide grocery store gift cards to families who have been identified by their employer.

“The United Way was approached by a group of doctors to help facilitate a simple way for people to

donate to the project and to devise a way to expeditiously get food on the tables of impacted frontline healthcare workers. Through the spirit of helping our neighbors, United Way came up with a simple solution and began taking donations on Sunday”, says John Austin Stokes, United Way Board President. “All funds given to this project are from community members and will solely be used for the grocery store gift card program.”

“I am proud to make the inaugural donation of $10,000 to the United Way of the Concho Valley to

support their efforts in deploying food to our local health care professionals,” said Representative Drew Darby. “I am extremely grateful to the medical professionals at the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis as they work tirelessly and selflessly to care for members of our community. Through important organizations like United Way of the Concho Valley, we can offer our local heroes and their families some respite during this difficult time.”

The first round of grocery store gift cards will be mailed today and will continue to be mailed weekly as funds are available. If you are interested in donating, you can text cvhospital to 41444 or visit the

following link: http://igfn.us/f/2qq0/n.

The United Way encourages individuals seeking any type of assistance (rent, utility, food pantries, senior shopping hours, etc) to call 2-1-1, fill out the 2-1-1 Agency Referral Form at

http://www.cvcog.org/cvcog/index.php or to visit www.liveunitedconchovalley.org for available

resources in our community. Resource information is constantly being updated.

Courtesy: United Way of the Concho Valley

