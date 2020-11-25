Need something to do on Thanksgiving? Here are some safe, fun, family-friendly activities

Thanksgiving. A time to get together and celebrate all that we have…but this year it may not take place all at the same table.

If you want to visit family and friends but are stuck where you are, There are several video chat options. Zoom, skype, facetime, google hangouts, house party and many more. Zoom is lifting its time limits on Thanksgiving Day and it’s free to sign up. House party is also free and offers games and activities you can take part in while chatting.

Speaking of games, there are hundreds of free games, and their instructions, online. Here are just 14 options from this website called “what do we do all day.”

If you need to just get out of the house, there are plenty of walking trails and outdoor spaces. You can visit the Art in Uncommon Places open air museums in downtown or walk along the red arroyo trail to see more displays. Plus, there’s the Concho River walking trail that also has some beautiful views.

Of course, if you’d rather stay indoors, you can read, write, draw, go through old photos and tell stories. This holiday may look different but you know what they say, “If you focus on gratitude, you’ll have a better attitude.”