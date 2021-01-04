Need a New Year’s Resolution? How about Saving Lives by giving a Blood Donation!

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Giving blood and plasma continues to be an essential activity as designated by the U.S. Surgeon General and Federal Emergency Management Agency during the COVID-19 pandemic. “The last thing a patient and their family should worry about after the holidays is the availability of donated blood they depend upon. Cancer patients, trauma victims, premature babies and those battling COVID-19 all rely on the generosity of volunteer blood donors to recover, heal and thrive,” said Dr. Ralph Vassallo, chief medical and scientific officer at Vitalant.

Blood donors only need to be at least 16 years old, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be healthy. 16 – 22 year old donors will need to meet additional height and weight requirements. 16 year old donors must present a minor donor permit signed by a parent or guardian – go to www.vitalant.org to find the form

Southgate Church of Christ 1pm – 5pm Wed, Jan 6

Classroom 204 inside chapel

YMCA 9am – 1pm Thur, Jan 7

Bloodmobile in parking lot

Law Enforcement Appreciation Day 11am – 430pm Sat, Jan 8

Bloodmobile at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Donors get FREE Covid-19 Antibody Test

Plus coupons from Chick Fil A, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop & McDonald’s

Appointments encouraged

Call 877-25VITAL (877-258-4825)

Use code southgatecc for Southgate Church of Christ

Use code saymca for YMCA

Use code LEAD for Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

or Download the Vitalant APP Or bloodhero.com

About Vitalant

Vitalant is the nation’s second largest community blood service provider, supplying comprehensive transfusion medicine services for nearly 1,000 hospitals and health care partners for patients in need across 40 states. Vitalant inspires local communities to serve the needs of others and transform lives through the selfless act of donating blood. Every day, almost 5,000 blood donations are needed to meet the needs of people throughout the country, and Vitalant’s 780,000 donors supply 1.8 million donations a year. In addition to blood products, Vitalant offers customers transfusion services, medical consulting, quality guidance, ongoing education, research and more. For more information and to schedule a donation, visit vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825 (877-25VITAL). Join the conversation about impacting the lives of others on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

