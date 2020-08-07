NBC Universal matching all donations to PAWS August 10th-16th

SAN ANGELO, Texas – It is August and that means it is time to Clear the Shelter. Each August, NBC Universal partners with animal welfare organizations across the nation to encourage and promote the adoption of shelter pets. This year, there is a fundraising component to the event in partnership with GreaterGood.org. Donors can donate to the animal welfare organization of their choice,

including Concho Valley PAWS, by visiting ClearTheSheltersFund.org.



Beginning Monday, August 10th at 12am through Sunday, August 16th, The Animal Rescue Site in cooperation with GreaterGood.org and NBC Universal is matching every donation to Concho Valley PAWS up to $10,000. “This opportunity comes at a much-needed time for PAWS. Like most non-profits, we have seen a reduction in donation revenue because of this challenging and unprecedented time,” said Concho Valley PAWS executive director, Jenie Wilson. “This is a great way our donors can help by giving what they can knowing the amount will be doubled.” Wilson said.



Concho Valley PAWS is excited to partner with local NBC affiliate KSAN for the 2020 Clear the

Shelters. This annual event has been highly successful locally, but due to COVID-19, this year’s

event will be a virtual month-long celebration. Concho Valley PAWS and KSAN will be featuring

shelter pets for adoption via Facebook Live and Zoom. Please follow PAWS and KSAN on

Facebook to watch the virtual adoption events. Even if someone is not in a position to adopt,

they can still help by sharing the virtual adoption posts. “You never know who in your social

media contacts might be considering adopting a pet. By sharing our posts, you can help save a

life,” Wilson said.



For more information, please email info@cvpaws.org or call 325-656-3950.