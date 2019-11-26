National Weather Service reminds holiday travelers to be aware of forecast

SAN ANGELO, TX – According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the days around Thanksgiving tend to be the busiest travels days in the United States of America. People drive or fly across the state, and country to be with family over the holidays.

The high road and air traffic before and during the holidays makes planning essential, and keeping aware of the weather, helpful. For Thanksgiving week in San Angelo and in the North Concho Valley, the National Weather Service says there is the potential for rain, and urges caution driving on possibly slick roads.

“Just remember that if it does rain those roads can become slippery,” said Hector Guerrero, warning and coordination meteorologist with the NWS. “That can become a problem. If you’re driving and you have to break suddenly. So please, as the department of public safety says, drive the conditions of the highway.”

For anyone flying in or out of the San Angelo Regional Airport, the NWS advises keeping up to date with your airline over possible delays due to wind and other factors. “With the holiday season coming up upon us and the weather we’re expecting,” Guerrero explained, “rain showers in the area, that weather could impact flight travel so it’s probably not a bad idea to go ahead and check your your airline reservations, to make sure you get there on time.”

In addition to possible rain chances, and the potential high wind conditions, those North of the greater Concho Valley community could be in for a drop in temperatures, which introduces the risk of ice. “If you have travel plans to go north towards Lubbock and towards Amarillo,” Guerrero elaborated, “there’s a threat for some wintry precipitation out there.”

For information specific to where you are, or on where you are traveling to, visit weather.gov and type your city or zip code.