National Prayer Breakfast is coming to the McNease Convention Center Thursday, February 6th

Lisa Franck and Margret Porter with the National Prayer Breakfast discuss the annual National Prayer Breakfast coming to San Angelo Thursday, February 6th at the McNease Convention Center.

If you go: doors open at 6 a.m. The featured speaker will be actress Lisa Whelchel. She also is an author and artist. She is best known for her 9-year role as the preppy and wealthy “Blair Warner” on the popular TV Series “The Facts of Life.” Tickets are 5 dollars and are available in the San Angelo Visitor’s Center. For more information call Lori Francks @ (325) 234-0375.