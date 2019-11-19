National Collection Week: Operation Christmas Child

Items like school supplies, toys and personal hygiene products can go into the boxes

SAN ANGELO, Texas — For more than 25 years, “Operation Christmas Child” has delivered gift boxes to millions of children in more than 100 countries.

This week, Concho Valley residents’ donations are being collected for this year’s holiday delivery.

Items like school supplies, toys and personal hygiene products can go into the boxes.

There are five drop-off locations for boxes in the Concho Valley:

Junction – First Baptist Church in Junction

Ozona – First Baptist Church in Ozona

Big Lake – Bethel Baptist Church in Big Lake

Ballinger – First Baptist Church in Ballinger

San Angelo – Christian Church of San Angelo (4064 S. Bryant Blvd)

“A girl from Cambodia received a box. She got her own toothbrush and before that, her whole family had to share one toothbrush. That’s a big deal for a lot of families. We take it for granted that we have our own, a lot of families in foreign countries have to share,” said Ferd Koehn, Concho Valley Area Coordinator for Operation Christmas Child.

The drop-off deadline is November 25th. You can find more information about what to pack here.