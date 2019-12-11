NAMI Texas of San Angelo hosts community rally for mental health

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Tuesday evening at the Courthouse Lawn, the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI) hosted a community rally for mental health.

The alliance offers support and educational opportunities to improve the quality of life for people living with mental illness and their families.

During the rally, MHMR Executive Director Greg Rowe and San Angelo Police Officer Tracy Piatt-Fox addresses the need of mental health resources in the community.

The San Angelo NAMI chapter has been inactive for the last few years. Representatives hope the bringing back of the alliance can reach community members who need mental health resources.

“The Clubhouse and other members of the mental health community realized the importance of bringing back the affiliate to San Angelo. We’re really excited about rejuvenating NAMI here in San Angelo and bringing it back so it can be a resource for people here with mental illness,” said Ami Mizell-Flint, Affiliate Leader of NAMI Texas of San Angelo.

Anyone interested in joining NAMI can find out more through their Faacebook page, “NAMI Texas of San Angelo.”