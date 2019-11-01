“Music in Literature” program inspires Santa Rita second graders

The "Music in Literature" program pairs elementary schools and professional musicians in an interactive relationship

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Since 2007, the San Angelo Symphony’s “Music in Literature” program has provided opportunities to expose elementary-age children to the power of music through literature.

This morning Maestro Hector Guzman visited Santa Rita second gradersand read them a book. After, pianist Michael Schneider demonstrated different composers, styles and elements on the piano for students.

The “Music in Literature” program pairs elementary schools and professional musicians in an interactive relationship, but its benefits don’t end when the musician leaves the classroom.

“Music is wonderful for the development of a child. What I see, performing for them is there’s a peace that comes to them when they listen to music, when they study it, when they have it as a part of their daily life,” said Schneider.

On Saturday night, Schneider and ASU professor, Dr. Steven Keniston will be performing “The Pianists” at the Murphey Performance Hall.