“Music in Literature” meets “Hooves and Books”

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Dozens of San Angelo children enjoyed the outdoors Tuesday, listening to music and reading to a pony.

The San Angelo Symphony’s “Music in Literature” program and Sonrisas Trails’ “Hooves and Books” reading program came together to give children a unique reading opportunity at the Angelo West Branch Library.

Local musician Joe Weaver played music and read a story, then children were able to read to Sonrisas Trails’ miniature pony, “Buttercup.”

“We come out and read books and let them brush Buttercup. It”s a good time had by all,” said Erin Inman, Donor Relations Coordinator for Sonrisas Trails.

“Both programs that the Symphony and Sonrisas have are wonderful. They help children enjoy books and experience books with music and horses in different ways. It’s really good for us to partner together in that kind of way,” said Courtney Mahaffey, Executive Director for the San Angelo Symphony.

Both programs offer children a world of literature in a unique way, and encourage them to read more.