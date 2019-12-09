Music, food, and friends at Meals for the Elderly’s “Christmas Open House”

SAN ANGELO, TX –

A beautiful house in Bentwood was filled with people on Sunday afternoon.

Meals for the Elderly held their 31st Christmas Open House fundraiser on Majestic Court in the Bentwood Reserve.

This year’s hosts were Elizabeth and David Chambers.

There was lots of food to choose from donated by a number of local chefs as well as live music by Max Cook and Terry Mikeska.

Meals for the Elderly president and CEO Charlynn Ocker says they thought the crowd for these fundraisers would diminish after a few years, but luckily, that wasn’t the case.

“Each year we have a different home which is always interesting to go see another home and see how they have decorated for Christmas, but this is a giving time of year, and it’s an opportunity for people to come to our Christmas Open House, support Meals for the Elderly and help us all through the year,” Ocker says.

Ockers says Meals for the Elderly is in the process of wrapping and sorting over 700 gifts to distribute for their Seniors Still Believe program.