Music Director Hector Guzman talks upcoming concert, travels, favorite moments

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Symphony will hold a Christmas concert, Magic of the Holidays, on December 7, 2019 at 7 p.m at the Murphey Performance Hall.

Tickets can be purchased online, by calling 325-658-5877, or at the box office.

Music Director, Hector Guzman, says he gets the question, ‘So, what do you do?’ quite frequently. Learn more about Guzman in the video below.

Guzman travels the world as a Music Director. He says he loves that aspect. He also loves the rehearsals and creating a show from scratch. His favorite music to conduct is Beethoven.