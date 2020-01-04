Motorist thrown out of pickup in late afternoon crash

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A motorist was thrown out of a pickup in a late afternoon crash in north San Angelo.

The collision happened near the intersection of F-M 2105 and SH 208, just north of the city limits.

State troopers are still investigating exactly what caused the collision.

According to authorities, two vehicles were involved — a grey G-M-C pickup truck and a white G-M-C Yukon. Both vehicles were traveling south towards San Angelo.

One person was ejected from the truck that was hauling a trailer.

Paramedics took the woman in the SUV to Shannon Medical Center.

