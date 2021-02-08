Motivational Monday Message: February 8, 2021

You asked us for more positive and inspirational stories and we heard you. This new segment called Motivational Monday Message will feature life coaches, career coaches, motivational speakers and more. They will deliver a quick message with tips and tricks on how you can stay on track with your goals or, just a pep-talk that will get you through the day.

This message is from certified intuitive coach, speaker, best-selling author and Aroma Freedom Practitioner Laura Wall.

Have someone you’d like to hear from? Email Senora Scott at sscott2@klst.net.

