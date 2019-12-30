Morgan Chegwidden talks about San Angelo Pets Alive program’s success on Coffee Talk

On today’s Coffee Talk, Morgan Chegwidden, San Angelo’s Assistant Director of Neighborhood and Family Services talks with Kristen about the San Angelo Pets Alive! program, part of America Pets Alive!, has reached its 2019 goal. Chegwidden thanks the community’s tremendous support to help animals get adopted and every adoption, as well as fostering, helps save the lives of animals who are looking for their forever homes. San Angelo Pets Alive! looks forward to working with the community in 2020.

