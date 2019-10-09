Monarch butterflies sweep through the Concho Valley on their way to Mexico

This time of year, monarchs are beginning their journey from northeastern United States and Canada to Mexico

SAN ANGELO, Texas — You may have seen several monarch butterflies in the last couple of days. This time of year, monarchs are beginning their journey from northeastern United States and Canada, to Mexico.

“We just started seeing them a few days ago when they started to arrive,” said Jim Cisneros, Park Superintendent for the San Angelo State Park.

“A lot of times you see them clustered together. They do it for warmth. It keeps predators away, and when they get too cold they can’t move as fast. The cold front pushes them on down here and that’s why we’ll see them,” explained Cisneros.

The monarchs’ migration starts around the Great Lakes area. It comes down through San Angelo and continues south towards central Mexico.

“It’s over 2,000 miles. Some say a 2,500 mile journey,” added Cisneros.

As temperatures continue to drop in the Concho Valley, more monarchs will make their way through the area — and there are some things you can do to attract these beautiful insects to your home.

“There’s pollinator gardens people can put in. Monarchs particularly like milkweed, that’s one of the things that they feed on,” suggested Cisneros.

Once they’ve arrived to their destination in Mexico — they stay for the winter — before returning home.

“It’s amazing. They have a built in compass on how to get back to where they came from. They spend most of the winter down there, but they start running out of food. That’s what pushes them back up, so they’ll come back through here to go north. Then again when it gets cold, they’ll start coming back down,” explained Cisneros.