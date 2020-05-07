Mobile COVID-19 testing is coming to Winters Texas for Runnels County residents

WINTERS, Texas – Mobile test collection is coming to your community on May 9, 2020. They will be testing people from 10 A.M. until 4 P.M. The testing location will be at 234 S. Main St. in Winters Texas 79567. The location is the Winter’s Volunteer Fire Department.

You must have one or more of these symptoms in order to be screened and tested.

Fever and or chills

Cough (dry or productive)

Fatigue

Body aches/muscle or joint pain

Shortness of breath

Sore throat

Headaches

Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea

Nasal congestion

Loss of taste or smell

To register, please visit: http://txcovidtest.org or call (512)-883-2400. Tests are conducted by appointment only.

Please refer to the flyer for all other information.