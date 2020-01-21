MLK celebrated throughout the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On this federal holiday, most governments and schools were closed.

A weekend of activities honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. continued today at the Tom Green County Library.

This year, the Martin Luther King Jr. Association hosted a youth program and a worship and ecumenical service.

Many gathered at the library to learn about Dr. King, the history of the Civil Rights Movement and share ideas on progress in the community.

“We try to educate people about the events that were marked by Dr. King’s leadership. They can understand how far we’ve come and how far we need to go,” said Craig Meyers, a Member of the association.

Meyers said the association has been organizing events to celebrate the life of Dr. King for more than 20 years.