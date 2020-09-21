Military Monday: San Angelo native serves aboard USS Ronald Reagan

This information was submitted by Megan Brown in the Media Outreach Department for the Navy Office of Community Outreach.

San Angelo, Texas native and Central High School graduate Anber Reyes is serving aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during Exercise Valiant Shield, Sept. 14-25.

Exercise participants include USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), USS America (LHA 6), USS New Orleans (LPD 18), USS Germantown (LSD 42) and multiple surface ships – approximately 100 aircraft and an estimated 11,000 personnel from the U.S. Navy, Air Force, Army, and Marine Corps.

Valiant Shield focuses on integration of training in a blue-water environment. This training enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking, and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land, and cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas.

Reyes, a Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class, is a mechanic responsible for various laundry and kitchen equipment.

“It’s difficult at times being out here, but it’s what my ship and country needs,” said Reyes. “Knowing that my mom and close friends and family are proud of me makes every day worth it.”

Valiant Shield’s participating forces will exercise a wide range of warfighting capabilities and demonstrate the inherent flexibility and capability of U.S. naval fleet operations and integration of joint forces. The range of capabilities include maritime security operations, anti-submarine and air-defense exercises, amphibious operations, and other elements of complex warfighting.

“Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow U.S. forces the opportunity to integrate warfighting concepts such as all-domain strike group operations in a joint high end warfare training environment to continuously improve joint lethality,” said Rear Adm. Michael Boyle, director maritime operations, U.S. Pacific Fleet. “It is vitally important that we demonstrate to our allies and partners our strong commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Since USS Ronald Reagan’s Yokosuka departure in June 2020, the ship continues to operate in the Indo-Pacific alongside allies and partners to demonstrate the United States of America’s commitment to defense agreements, as well as provide security and stability in the region.

Visit the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) photo gallery for more photos and information about past and current operations here: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CVN76

The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is the Navy's only forward-deployed strike group and one of America's most visible symbols of resolve. The Ronald Reagan CSG, consists of Carrier Air Wing 5, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54), and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89).

