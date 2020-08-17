Military Monday: Recognizing Krystal Diaz, Army National Guard

Today we honor SPC Krystal Diaz Technician, National Guard, from Bastrop, Texas stationed at Camp Mabry.

This submission is from her sister, Jennifer Sauceda.

According to Sauceda, Diaz enlisted in the National Guard at the age of 24. She has one six-year-old son Elias, for whom she enlisted.

Her duty is to make sure parachutes operate properly for the personnel who use them. She is also responsible for organizing and taking inventory of the supplies and equipment military personnel may need if they are deployed.

“I love my sister. It’s scary to know that she could be deployed at any moment for a a national emergency. She’s been to Houston after Hurricane Harvey, and she was so selfless during that time. She’s an amazing person and a hero to all. She’s not only my hero, she’s my big sister,” Sauceda said.

