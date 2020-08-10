Military Monday: Honoring fallen Marine Brian Parrello

Lance Corporal Brian Parrello’s information and photo was submitted by veteran Navy Corpsman Juan Rubio who lives in San Angelo.

Rubio writes, Lance Corporal Brian Parrello enlisted in the Marine Corps as soon as he graduated high school in 2003. He watched the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 unfold while he was still in school. The attacks further ensured his decision to fight for his country.

In 2004, he deployed to Iraq with Small Craft Company, Headquarters Battalion, 2nd MARDIV.

Parrello and other members of the platoon were conducting a dismounted patrol along the Euphrates River on January 1, 2005. It was then an IED suddenly detonated. This sparked an ambush of RPGs and machine gun fire. The initial explosion threw Parrello against a wall with such force his M16 broke in half. Though others were wounded in the blast, Parrello took the brunt of the force. He later died from his injuries.

Parrello was 19 years old at the time of his death. Rubio credits Parrello for saving his life.

“Semper Fi brother, you are not forgotten,” Rubio said.

