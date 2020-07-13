Military handling of Guillen murder sparks protest outside Goodfellow AFB

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The murder of 22-year-old Vanessa Guillen at Fort Hood has sparked outrage across the United States. Before her death Guillen had filed a sexual harassment charge against her alleged killer but was ignored. The public is critical of how the military handled the case, especially the delay between her death and the decision to investigate it. Some of that feeling has made its way to San Angelo. Now, local residents have protested outside the gates of Goodfellow Air Force base.

“We just wanted to bring some light upon the event and upon the injustice that was done to our fellow American, and bring light to what’s going on,” said local resident Robert Lopez, who organized the protest. “What should be talked about, and hopefully get Fort Hood shut down.”

U.S. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy says he is ordering a full independent investigation into the murder. Texas Democratic Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia said there will also be a panel of experts to take a broader look into how the military handles sexual harassment.