Mayor Gunter to read highly anticipated children’s book exclusive to H-E-B retailers on Friday

On Friday, H-E-B becomes the exclusive retailer for the launch of one of the most highly anticipated children’s books to hit stores this year. “The Nuff” is an inspirational tale with a message that will empower children from all walks of life.

Meant to foster authenticity, self-assurance and resilience, “The Nuff” is a heartwarming story about a magical unicorn with a broken horn, who, through a series of colorful adventures, discovers what it means to be enough. This important message is one that will encourage children everywhere to be the bold and confident individuals they were created to be.

The book’s author, Veronica Waldrop, wrote this magical story for her two daughters. She finished the poem days before passing away in 2017 after her two-year battle with breast cancer. Since then, her husband, Will Waldrop, has worked to preserve her legacy and publish the moving tale.

In San Angelo, join us at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 21st at 3301 Sherwood Way as Mayor Gunter reads to the children followed by a performance by Team Chip Martial Arts.

For its launch, the book will be sold exclusively at H-E-B stores across Texas. Proceeds from the sale of the book, as well as other in-store promotions, will go toward donating more copies to schools and non-profit organizations to ensure children across Texas hear the message of “The Nuff.” The book will be available nationwide starting March 9.

For more information about the book, visit the official web page for the book.