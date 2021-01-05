Mayor, City Council SMD 2, 4, and 6 seats are up for election in May 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo announced on January 5, 2021 that the positions for Mayor and City Council Single Member Districts 2, 4 and 6 are up for election.

Each of those positions serve a four-year term and is an elected position.

Candidates who wish to file the documents required to run for these positions can do so starting January 13, 2021 and the deadline to file is February 12, 2021.

Election Day for these positions is May 1, 2021.

The positions are currently held by Brenda Gunter (Mayor), Tom Thompson (SMD 2), Lucy Gonzales (SMD 4), and Billie DeWitt (SMD 6).

“Candidate packets are available in the city clerk’s office in Room 204 on the second floor at City Hall, 72 W. College Ave. An appointment must be made in advance in order to file the necessary paperwork in the city clerk’s office. Please note that masks are required at all times at City Hall. Contact the city clerk’s office at 325-657-4405 or email Deputy City Clerk Heather Stastny at heather.stastny@cosatx.us to schedule an appointment.

Candidate packets are also available online at cosatx.us/elections. Completed applications may be returned in person to the city clerk’s office, by mail to City Hall or via email to City Clerk Julia Antilley at julia.antilley@cosatx.us.” The City of San Angelo said in a statement.

The packets that candidates must file include the application and information forms about those positions and the election process. If a potential candidate has questions, they can contact the City Clerk’s office.

San Angelo residents who wish to vote must be registered to vote by April 1, 2021.

Voter registration applications are available at the Tom Green County Election/Voter Registration Office on the first floor of the Edd B. Keyes Building, 113 W. Beauregard Ave. Applications can also be obtained online on Tom Green County’s website, by mail or by calling 325-659-6541. Citizens can also register to vote when renewing their driver’s license in person at a Texas Department of Public Safety office. For voter registration applications or to determine eligibility to vote or current voter registration status, visit votetexas.gov/register-to-vote.