Maximus Nutrition giving free smoothies for donations to help Australian animals

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS– The Animal Rescue Collective Craft Guild and Maximus Nutrition are teaming up to help orphaned animals affected by the devastating fires in Australia.

The Animal Rescue is asking for donations such as sewed bat wraps, joey pouches, knitted blankets and jumpers to keep the animals warm, as well as crocheted nests of different sizes for the smaller animals just to name a few items of need.

Alastair Dillon with Maximus Nutrition had this to say about the donation efforts, “We’re just trying to help out as many locals as possible as well as Australia I mean, that’s a big country that is having devastating fires and everything and we just want to help out everybody as much as possible.”

If you make a donation at the Knickerbocker location, you can get one free smoothie. Maximus Nutrition is located at: 3542 Knickerbocker Rd

San Angelo, Texas 76904