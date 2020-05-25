Maverick Creek wind farm project on schedule

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Maverick Creek wind farm project which broke ground near Eden in November 2019 is well underway and making strong progress. Currently a workforce of over 400 is employed on the project. When complete, the site will require just over two dozen personnel.

“We just finished the foundations,” explained Rupert Crighton, the director of project development for Liberty Power. “The last concrete was poured Friday, May 22 and that will reduce the manpower on site significantly. The project consists of 127 turbines when it’s all complete. They will be connected to the ERCOT 345 kilovolt transmission line.”

Surprisingly, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has not significantly impacted work, as the project is still on schedule for completion in October 2020. “It’s reinforced to everyone that if you’re not feeling well we should stay home,” said Crighton. “There’s been sanitizing stations set up, there’s masks required and social distancing where possible, to the extent possible.”

The project will consist of several different classes of turbine, and is said to be able to power up to 200,000 homes when complete.