Maverick Creek wind farm groundbreaking

SAN ANGELO, TX – A new wind energy project broke ground in Concho County three miles North of Eden, Texas on Tuesday, November 19. Concho county officials and representatives from several business attended.

The new wind farm will create 25 full-time jobs, as well as 400 temporary construction jobs. Concho County‘s renewable energy projects provide power to a handful of major companies, most notably General Mills and Kimberly-Clark North America.

“One in four consumers use our products around the world,” said Peggy Murphey, the sustainability strategy leader for KCNA. “Using 100% renewable energy for these products in North America shows our commitment to reducing our impact on the climate.” Speaking on the same topic, General Mills global energy manager Daren Kaiser said, “Maverick Creek Wind Farm is an important step for General Mills in [our] ability to achieve our overall sustainability objectives in the United States. We’re trying to improve our carbon footprint by 20% by 2025 and this wind farm is a huge contribution to that.”

The project will be complete in October of 2020, and will generate over $3,000,000 in county tax revenue annually. Additionally, nearly $2,500,000 will be paid to landowners, who will still be able to farm the land after construction.

“We’ve got one other wind project that’s already up and going, Cactus Flats, and they have been a great contributor,” explained Concho County Judge David Dillard. “These companies take great interest in contributing back to the county and to the cities that they’re helping.

While no power is currently allotted for residential use, an official statement said that the 127 turbines could power up to 200,000 homes. The project is being constructed and managed by Liberty Power, a subsidiary of Algonquin Power.