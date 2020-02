SAN ANGELO, Texas - “It’s a big relief that for the next two and half months I don’t have to go out there and run a campaign. There’s no divisiveness within the department. I can concentrate my time for the next two and half months on issues we have in the department and in the city,” San Angelo Police Chief Frank Carter said.

Carter is the only candidate who filed to run for the San Angelo Police Chief election in 2020 therefore, he will keep the position for four more years.