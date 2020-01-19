Martin Luther King Jr. Association hosts celebration

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS – The San Angelo Martin Luther King Jr. Association held their annual MLK celebration Saturday evening.

The event was held at St. Mark Presbyterian Church at 6 p.m.

The crowd turned out to be larger than expected.

Members from the Central High School Speech and Debate team came and gave speeches as well as a student from Angelo State University.

Members from the NAACP were also in attendance.

“We need more members to join so we can get more and more ideas of how we can just expand our celebration. It’s not just the celebration, it’s learning about the history. Dr. King left a legacy for us and we need to continue that,” said Tracy Mcclendon of the Martin Luther King Jr. Association.

Mcclendon urges more members to join the association.

Sunday is the commemorative service at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church at 3:30 p.m.