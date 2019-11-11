SAN ANGELO, Texas — A program that tells the history of our nation through song.

Southland Baptist Church had a full house this afternoon as members of the choir sang patriotic songs during their program “Marching On: A Tribute to Veterans.”

This is the first year Southland Baptist put on the program that included a special presentation for 3 members who are WWII veterans.

“It’s a really good turnout. We didn’t know how many people would come. The interest is wonderful and having to opportunity to share our patriotic love to our nation is wonderful,” said Sari Martin.

Martin says they hope to put on the program next year.