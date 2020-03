SAN ANGELO, Texas - Crockett National Bank announced on March 18, 2020 that it will set aside up to $1 million to assist low- and moderate income mortgage customers with their monthly mortgage payments.

In a statement they said, "As a community bank, we believe it is important to support and assist our customers in their times of need. With the implementation of social distancing, for at least the next few weeks, our customers normal income may be reduced. With reduced incomes becoming a reality, we are committed to assisting these customers with their regular monthly mortgage payment."