Many San Angelo residents participated in the “Back The Blue” walk Saturday morning

SAN ANGELO, TX – This morning, dozens of Concho Valley residents participated in the “Back the Blue” walk.

This was organized for people to express their love and support for the law enforcement community in San Angelo.

Participants gathered around an assembled route along Sherwood Way at 8:30 and brought signs, flags and many other items showing their support.

Individuals in charge encouraged everyone to wear masks and practice social distancing.

As the crowd grew around the route, drivers passing by showed their support by honking their horns.

“We as a group thought what a great idea, because the things that we want to accomplish here in the city of San Angelo and the citizens here,” San Angelo Freedom Defenders founder Caleb Wallace said. “We want our constitutional rights to be protected, we want to be able to feel safe and we want to be able to know that if trouble came knocking on our doors or our neighbors would respond.”