Many begin the new year with “First Day Hikes” at the San Angelo State Park

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Many people began the new year in the outdoors.

Dozens participated in the annual “First Day Hikes” at the San Angelo State Park Wednesday morning.

People could choose to do an easy or moderate hike, or a trail ride on horseback or a bike ride.

Individuals of all ages and even dogs of all sizes joined in on the hikes that happen every year at the park.

“It’s something Texas Parks & Wildlife has been doing for a few years now. We’ve been pushing it for the past 3. It’s a great showing this year due to the weather being warmer and the word getting out. It’s a great way for people to come out, start the new year and just get outside and experience it,” said Bonnie Wallace, an Operations Ranger for the park.

Wallace says she hopes in 2020, more and more people visit the park.