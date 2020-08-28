Manny Campos to host annual birthday bash fundraiser Saturday evening

SAN ANGELO, TX – ASU political science instructor Manny Campos will host his annual birthday bash fundraiser this Saturday.

The money raised will benefit the Angelo State Baseball program in order to purchase new uniforms. The event will be hosted via live stream for the first time due to COVID-19 concerns. People participating have already made donations and bought merchandise at this point. There will be an additional live performance from the Manny Campos band.

“I think if anything, we’ll walk away from this event with the spirit of resilience that is going to be there,” Campos said. “In terms of no matter what the pandemic says or whatever is going on in the country, we can still try to find good in something and we’re making the most out of the situation that isn’t ideal for anybody.”

The show will be live streamed from the following Facebook pages: The House of Fifi Dubois, Manny Campos Band and ASU baseball. For more information, visit the ASU rampage website.