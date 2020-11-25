Man who killed woman, put her body in freezer sentenced to life in prison

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On November 25, 2020, William James Hernandez, 39, pleaded guilty to Murder, four counts of crimes against a child, and tampering with evidence in a Tom Green County courtroom.

According to court documents, Hernandez was sentenced to life in prison for the murder charge, 20 years in prison for the tampering with evidence charge, and 25 years in prison for the four charges involving crimes against a child.

According to the original information released by police, on October 19, 2020 officials with the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the San Angelo Police Department with the execution of two search warrants in reference to the disappearance of 23-year-old Selena Ann Bradley of San Angelo. Police say that Bradley was last seen on Friday, October 16, 2020. Bradley was pregnant at the time of her dissapearance according to Law Enforcement.

Police say a commercial building located in the 1100 block of South Chadbourne Street and a residence located in the 100 block of Allen Street were named in the search warrant.

Court records show that investigators discovered Bradley’s body wrapped in a tarp inside of an operational freezer in the home on Allen Street.

Documents state that Hernandez admitted that he had “done something bad and would go to prison for life.”

Hernandez was arrested on October 20, 2020 and has remained in the Tom Green County Jail since that date.