Man arrested for using his car as a weapon

San Angelo, Texas– Manuel Alvarez, 39, was arrested for repeatedly crashing his car into another occupied car at a north San Angelo meat-packing plant.

Police were called out to Lone Star Beef Processors, 2150 East 37th Street at 4:30 PM on March 27, for an unknown problem. On their way, officers learned that a vehicle was repeatedly crashing into another vehicle in the parking lot.

The suspect and vehicle fled the scene, but was apprehended near East 49th and Bowie by other officers.

After an investigation, Detectives with the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division learned that Alvarez went to the plant looking for his ex-girlfriend, an employee at the plant.

Alvarez found his ex-girlfriend in her car, had a verbal exchange, then proceeded to crash into her car repeatedly with his own car. The woman was not injured.

Multiple people witnessed the incident, and the whole thing was caught on camera.

Alvarez has been charged with Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon. Additional charges may be forthcoming.