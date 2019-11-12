Local VVA chapter honors veterans

Members of the local Chapter 457 of the Vietnam Veterans of America organize the tribute each year

SAN ANGELO, Texas — After the cold front blew in, people gathered at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Mathis Field for an annual ceremony.

Members of the local Chapter 457 of the Vietnam Veterans of America organize the tribute each year.

Retired General Ronnie Hawkins and Mayor Brenda Gunter spoke to veterans and family members.

During today’s ceremony, veterans dedicated two new engraved pavers for the memorial that includes a huey helicopter.

“Today is the day to honor all veterans. You want to thank those who are serving and living. We do a special honor to those who have passed on Memorial Day, but today is our day,” said David Schoff, a Vietnam Veteran.

Schoff also stressed the importance of actually thanking veterans on Veterans Day for their service, whether they’re retired or currently serving.