Local VFW holding ceiling tile fundraiser

SAN ANGELO, TX – The local chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars is continuing to move ahead with their ceiling tile fundraiser. The tiles serve to honor or memorialize local veterans.

Organizers say it is crucial for the local VFW to be creative with their fundraisers because they do not receive any state or national funding. Also with so many VFW locations closing, and the 1815 post nearing their 90th anniversary, the San Angelo managers say they don’t want this one closing on their watch.

“We started making the ceiling tiles and selling those as a fundraiser to raise money to fund our VFW,” explained Janet Sheppard, the manager of VFW post 1815. “Each tile is $100 and all the information the family brings me, we make up the tile and it’s to honor or memorialize our veterans.”

You can contact the local VFW post to find out about the ceiling tile fundraiser, or any of the monthly activities for adults and families that take place at the VFW hall monthly, at (325) 655-6550.