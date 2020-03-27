Local UPS store will maintain operations amid coronavirus concerns

SAN ANGELO, TX – Even with coronavirus concerns, UPS continues to deliver globally. In the US, UPS is designated among the government’s critical infrastructure which allows operations to continue as normal. A store location in San Angelo is keeping their operations normal with a few new guidelines.

“We just trimmed our hours by 30 minutes,” UPS owner Lorry Minor said. ” We open a little bit late, close a little bit early by 30 minutes. But for the most part, we’re here from nine to 6:30 everyday Monday through Friday. And then on Saturdays it’s the same hours, nine to three. We’re still getting all of our pickups and our ground shipments are still coming in. Our air shipments are still coming in.

The company’s highest priority is to help ensure the health and safety of their employees, customers, and suppliers while meeting service commitments.

“On Monday we started the tape on the floor, limiting one to two customers in the store at a time,” Minor said. “We’re wearing gloves in the store when we’re handling people’s cardboard boxes. As you know, the coronavirus can possibly live up to 24 hours on cardboard.”

The store will continue to provide customer service until further notice.

“We will stay with the CDC guidelines and of course Mayor Gunter if she comes down with anything further,” Minor said. “We will respect what the city decides to do but right now we are open, and we’re accepting mail, shipping mail and shipping UPS.”









