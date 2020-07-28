Local travel impacted by covid pandemic

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo tourism and business travel has seen a dip due to corona virus, this in turn impact the city’s ability to market itself. That said, hotel occupancy has held steady, but the dip in tax revenue could come to impact households if left unremedied.

“Even though we may have a fairly high occupancy, people who are staying more than 30 days or government contracts or those kinds of folks don’t have to pay that hotel tax dollar,” explained Diane Bayes, Vice President of the San Angelo Visitors and Convention Bureau. “And so, why is that important to our citizens, because if not for hotel occupancy and visitor spending every household would have to pay upwards to almost $600 per year in more taxes.”

The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce has developed several strategies, from social media engagement to pushing tourism to outdoor attractions such as the International Waterlily Collection.