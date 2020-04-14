Local teen arrested in connection to stolen firearms vehicle investigation

San Angelo, Texas- 17-year-old Jonathan A. Tucker was charged with Theft of Firearm and Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle.

The vehicle, reported stolen on Monday, April 13, is a black 2015 Ford F250, that had several firearms inside the passenger compartment at the time of the theft.

Just before noon today, officers received information that the stolen pickup was located at the Stadium Oaks Apartments located at 2123 Industrial Avenue. When officers arrived they located the truck parked and unoccupied.

Through an investigation, Tucker was determined a suspect. Tucker was found inside the apartment armed with a handgun.

Members of the Department’s S.W.A.T. Team and Anti-Crime Unit responded to the location to assist in the arrest. Officers were able to use a PA system to get Tucker to surrender peacefully.

One of the stolen firearms was found inside of the apartment, but several of the other firearms are still missing.

If you have any information regarding the location of the stolen firearms, you are asked to contact the San Angelo Police Department at (325) 657-4315.